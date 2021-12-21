NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second person was charged Monday night for a case involving a 16-year-old who was shot earlier this year in East Nashville.

According to police, on Aug. 19 around 11:15 p.m., a 16-year-old was walking in the Paddock at Grandview Apartments when a group of suspects opened fire, and critically injured him.

Shaun Quinn-Eggleston, 19, was charged Monday night with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jemarvin Jenkins, 23, was charged on Dec. 1 in connection with the case as well.

Police said surveillance video captured the incident, and eyewitnesses also saw the vehicle as it drove away. An affidavit stated crime lab forensics also connected the incident with a subsequent shooting.

Quinn-Eggleston is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Jenkins is faced with seven different charges and is not eligible for release due to a federal warrant.