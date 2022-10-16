NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after police say a teen was shot to death at a home in North Nashville early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Vista Lane around 2:15 a.m. in response to a shooting call at a residence.

According to Metro police, Leroy Brown, 17, sustained injuries in the shooting and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Officials say the teen’s family members were inside the home at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured.

Preliminary investigation shows that at least two suspects were involved in the deadly shooting. The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.