NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing a felony gun charge after his 17-year-old son was injured in what police are calling an “accidental shooting.”

According to Metro police, the incident took place around midnight at a home on 40th Avenue North.

Authorities reported that officers were told the 17-year-old was injured after his father stood up from the couch and his firearm, which was in his pocket, accidentally discharged.

The teenager was grazed across the stomach and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Metro police.

Officers arrested the father — identified as 33-year-old DeShawn Thorpe — after the firearm came back as stolen.

According to Metro police, Thorpe admitted to officers that he was under the influence when the incident occurred.

Thorpe was booked into Metro Jail just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19. He was charged with theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm while under the influence.

He remains in Metro Jail on a $8,000 bond.