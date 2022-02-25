NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after police said a teen shot himself in the leg in a stolen vehicle while driving on a Nashville highway.

According to police, a 17-year-old juvenile was driving with a gun on his lap, with Robert Martin, 23, in the passenger seat. Officers said they were on Highway 70 in a stolen 2017 red Ford Focus, when the juvenile defendant put his finger on the trigger and accidentally discharged the weapon, shooting himself in the left leg.

Robert Martin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A warrant stated Marin then forced the juvenile into the passenger seat and dropped him off at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where security captured the tag number on the vehicle.

Officials then contacted the owner of the vehicle, who reported it had been stolen hours earlier. Police said the gun inside the car was also stolen the day prior to the shooting.

Officers also learned Martin was driving on a revoked license, and reportedly had a pending vehicle theft charge on his record from January.