NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville homicide detectives have launched an investigation into an early morning shooting at an apartment complex that led to the death of a teenage boy.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting took place shortly before 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Blue Note Apartments along Millwood Drive.

Authorities said they discovered an abandoned pickup truck at the scene where 17-year-old Jesus Daniel Martinez Garcia, who was a passenger in the vehicle, had been shot by an unknown suspect.

The driver of the truck — identified by officials as 29-year-old Elmer Chacon — told investigators he pulled onto the property when he allegedly started taking gunfire and ran from the vehicle.

Police said Martinez Garcia’s family arrived at the scene and used a private vehicle to bring him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Another passenger was also taken to Vanderbilt for treatment, but he only sustained minor injuries, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, Chacon has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, officials reported.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting or the search for the suspect.