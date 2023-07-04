NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed in East Nashville on the Fourth of July.
Police said the shooting happened at the Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road and that a male in his mid-teens was killed.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Detectives are working “strong leads” in the investigation.
No other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.