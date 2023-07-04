NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed in East Nashville on the Fourth of July.

Police said the shooting happened at the Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road and that a male in his mid-teens was killed.

Detectives are working “strong leads” in the investigation.

No other information was released.