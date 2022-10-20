NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a tragic accident on Briley Parkway in Nashville Wednesday, Metro Nashville Public Schools has offered condolences to all students involved.

The deadly crash happened around noon near the Two Rivers Parkway exit.

Investigators said four teenagers were in a car when the driver lost control and went across all four lanes of the parkway crashing into the wood line.

A 14-year-old passenger was ejected from the car and died from her injuries. Her identity has not been confirmed.

MNPS said the two other injured victims went to Hunters Lane High and the fourth student went to Republic High School.

“Our heart goes out to the family of the student who died in the crash and we are hoping for a speedy recovery for the injured students,” said Sean Braisted, with MNPS.

Braisted added, “Social workers will be on hand at Hunters Lane to provide grief counseling for any students or staff who need it.”

Metro Police said the 17-year-old driver, who has been hospitalized, is accused of speeding and driving under the influence.

Metro police said the driver will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and two counts of aggravated assault when he is discharged from the hospital.