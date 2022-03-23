MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A community is mourning the loss of a Pearl Cohn High School football player, who tragically died in a car crash.

Metro police say 18-year-old Taurus Dewayne Turrentine Jr. was a passenger when the crash happened Tuesday night on Due West Avenue in Madison.

According to police, the driver had swerved off the road and hit a tree. She told police she saw headlights in front of her and thought another car was headed into her lane.

Turrentine was a member of the Pearl Cohn High School football team. Metro Nashville Public Schools released this statement from Coach Tony Brunetti:

“Taurus Turrentine was a 6 Foot, 285 pound teddy bear who was simultaneously one of the strongest kids on the Pearl-Cohn Firebirds football team. Taurus was as an all-district defensive tackle, who played four years at Pearl-Cohn and started the last three years. Taurus chose Pearl-Cohn because he knew he could go to college with the support of the coaches and teachers, and this year he received a full ride to Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky. His teachers, coaches, and classmates described him as generous and kind who brought the light to the classroom. Our hearts are with his family as we join them in mourning the loss of this wonderful and talented young man.” Coach Tony Brunetti

Taurus Turrentine Jr. Signing Day – photo courtesy of Metro Nashville Public Schools

Counseling will be available for students and staff at Pearl Cohn.

Police arrested the 17-year-old driver for not having a driver’s license or insurance.

Investigators said seatbelts were not worn at the time of the crash, and there was no evidence of impairment at the scene.