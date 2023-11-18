NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 15-year-old injured following reports of alleged car break-ins in the SoBro area.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. near intersection of 4th Avenue South and Elm Street on Saturday, Nov. 18.

According to Metro police, a 15-year-old and two other individuals were allegedly breaking into cars in a parking lot located on the corner of 3rd Avenue South and Elm Street.

Authorities described one of the individuals with the 15-year-old as a Black male wearing a black hooded jacket, black mask and a black backpack. A Black female wearing a white clothing item around her neck and an odd hat was described as the other suspect, police said.

According to Metro police, the three were confronted by a security guard in the area. That’s when the suspects entered a blue Hyundai and drove toward the security guard.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the security guard was struck by the Hyundai and was on the hood of the vehicle when he pulled out his firearm and shot at the driver.

Metro police said all three suspects fled the scene. The 15-year-old was found by officers in a nearby alley and rendered aid.

The extent of the teen’s injuries are unknown. Officials say the shooting remains under investigation.

No other information about the incident was immediately released.