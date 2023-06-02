NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager was injured in a drive-by shooting in West Nashville early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. outside a home on Indiana Avenue.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported people were arriving home at the residence when a car came down the road and began shooting at a vehicle parked on the street.

A 16-year-old boy was hit and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The suspects then drove by the home again and fired more gunshots but no one was struck the second time, according to Metro police.

No additional information was immediately released.