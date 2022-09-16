NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 14-year-old girl has been arrested after she allegedly posted a threat to Instagram against Hillwood High School.

Metro police reported the teen threatened to “shoot up the school” in her post.

She was taken into custody Friday morning at the school and taken to juvenile court. Metro police said she was identified with the assistance of Instagram.

She was charged with threatening mass violence at a school and making a false report of an emergency.

This is the fourth incident this week that a Nashville student was arrested for electronically threatening violence.

On Thursday, a 17-year-old Stratford High School student allegedly used Instagram as well to make threats against the school and a 13-year-old girl was arrested for making threats of violence on Instagram against Thurgood Marshall Middle School.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old Maplewood High School freshman used Instagram to threaten shooting up his school.

Metro police reported threats against schools are being taken very seriously/

No additional information was immediately released.