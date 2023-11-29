NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old free on bond for previous charges is back behind bars after attempting to carjack a man and allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint outside a Nashville Kroger on Tuesday evening.

According to Metro police, the first incident occurred at the Planet Fitness in the 5700 block of Charlotte Pike on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

A man told officers that he was sitting in his vehicle when 18-year-old Corye Stone knocked on his window.

In an arrest report, the man states that Stone reached for a gun, which caused him to jump out of his vehicle and tell Stone to get away from his car.

After engaging in a verbal altercation, the man told officers that Stone ran around his vehicle, got in and sat down in the car.

Authorities reported the man then ran after the 18-year-old and they engaged in a physical altercation. That’s when Stone ran away from the scene, according to the victim.

Just after 4 p.m., officers were called to the Kroger on Charlotte Pike to respond to a carjacking.

According to Metro police, 18-year-old Corye Stone stole a 66-year-old woman’s Nissan Rogue at gunpoint in the Kroger parking lot.

An hour after the carjacking, detectives said they spotted the stolen Nissan in the area of Cheatham Place Homes.

Corye Stone (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to Metro police, Stone tossed a pistol while leading law enforcement on a pursuit. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony carjacking, evading arrest and driving without a license.

He remains in Metro Jail on a $86,000 bond.

Officials said at the time of his arrest, Stone was free on bond in two gun theft cases that occurred in May and July of this year.

Additional details about the incidents were not immediately released.