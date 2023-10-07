NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway following an early morning shooting that left a teenager wounded along Murfreesboro Pike.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike just after 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Authorities said they discovered an 18-year-old male injured in a vehicle, “reportedly by gunfire from another car.”

As of Saturday evening, the young man is reportedly in stable condition.

Officials told News 2 the shooting may be related to a robbery incident that took place on Millwood Drive earlier in the morning.

No additional details have been released about the ongoing shooting investigation.