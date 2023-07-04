NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a teen Monday night after officers reportedly caught him aiming a green laser at a helicopter.

Police said the 15-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault against the two officers who were on board the helicopter in the area of South 4th and Fatherland Streets.

The teen is among a number of other people who have been arrested for similar incidents in recent months. In May, authorities arrested at least three people caught directing lasers at police helicopter crews.

Metro Nashville Police arrested a teen reportedly caught pointing a laser at a helicopter crew Monday night. (Courtesy: MNPD)

In one case, a Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter crew reported being hit with a laser while flying toward “dangerous street racing activity.” Officers later found the alleged culprit with a laser attached to a BB gun.

Less than three weeks before that, officers said a laser was pointed at a crew flying over the Madison area to help detectives. Police said the laser was strong enough to reach more than a mile and a half into the sky and temporarily blind the pilots.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), some high-powered lasers can completely incapacitate pilots who at times may be carrying hundreds of passengers.

In total, there have been 26 “laser incidents” reported out of the Nashville International Airport this year from Jan. 1 through May 31. Thousands more have been reported across the United States, according to the FAA.