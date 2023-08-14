NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teen on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list is now facing 42 charges related to alleged vehicle burglaries after police reportedly caught her trying to break into more cars over the weekend.

Before her arrest on Saturday, Aug. 12, 18-year-old Aliecia McKnight was wanted on outstanding warrants for 14 counts of vehicle burglary, four counts of theft of a firearm and nine counts of failure to appear.

She was featured on the Metro Nashville Police Department’s list of “Most Wanted” fugitives for three weeks in a row for her alleged involvement in several car burglaries on May 6 in Hermitage.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police initially arrested McKnight after she was reportedly caught joyriding in a stolen Kia Sorento with three other people that same day.

However, after she bonded out of jail, investigators said they learned the Kia was stolen from the same area where several vehicle burglaries had been reported. Officers also found four guns that had been reported stolen out of cars in the Hermitage area inside the Kia Sorento.

While the driver of the stolen Kia Sorento was rearrested, authorities could not find McKnight.

Then, around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, investigators spotted a black Nissan Altima with heavy tint driving around in the parking lot of a hotel on Elm Hill Pike — an area which, according to an arrest affidavit, has had a “high call volume” for vehicle burglaries.

Police said it appeared that the driver was trying to burglarize other cars in the parking lot. Officers followed the Nissan as it pulled out of the parking lot and got onto Briley Parkway, where the driver reportedly turned off the headlights and began swerving in multiple lanes.

After activating their lights and sirens near I-40 and Spence Lane, authorities said the driver refused to stop and drove off, reaching speeds over 100 mph. Police pursued the Nissan for about 20 minutes until the driver wrecked off the Hickory Hollow exit in South Nashville.

The driver reportedly struck a traffic light and several other road signs before coming to a stop. When the driver’s side door opened, police said they saw McKnight come out of the Nissan with a ski mask. She then ran toward the interstate, according to the affidavit.

McKnight was tased and taken into custody as officers chased after a second suspect who also ran from the car. Charles Hildreth, 20, was arrested after police caught him running across the interstate, where he reportedly almost caused “multiple vehicle collisions.”

A search of the Nissan Altima and a backpack Hildreth had reportedly discarded as he ran from police turned up two handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of Dickson County, according to the affidavit.

Officers also reportedly found a window breaker in McKnight’s possession, in addition to discovering that the Nissan Altima had been reported stolen out of Murfreesboro. Police said some of the numbers on the vin number on the car’s window had been scratched off.

McKnight is now facing 15 additional charges for evading arrest, theft of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, and more — totaling to 42 charges. As of Monday, Aug. 14, she was still behind bars on a more than $200,000 bond.

Hildreth is also facing charges for reckless endangerment, vehicle theft, theft of a firearm, evading arrest and trespassing.

According to police, car burglaries have become a rising issue in the city, with more than 80% of guns reported stolen in Nashville and Davidson County being taken out of cars. Unofficial reports show as of Aug. 5, auto theft has risen 42.2% since last year.

McKnight is among at least 70 suspects who have been arrested since the police department began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on Oct. 19, 2022. To view the most recent list of “Most Wanted” fugitives, click here.