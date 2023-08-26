NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a Saturday afternoon shooting in East Nashville led to the death of a teenage boy.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 17-year-old Paul Nicholas Reed, of Richmond Hill Drive, was found in a field at McFerrin Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 26. The teen died shortly after he was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Based on the homicide detectives’ investigation, Reed arrived at the community center in a car with other individuals. Authorities said the vehicle stayed in the parking lot for a while before several people — including Reed — got out.

However, after Reed ran briefly, he collapsed, officials said. Then, the car left the area.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.