NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old is faced with several charges after a pursuit unfolded on I-65 Wednesday night.

According to an arrest warrant, police noticed a Ford Escape near Main St. and South 5th St. that looked similar to one involved in an armed robbery that happened on Tuesday. When authorities ran the temporary tag, it came back to a BMW. Officers said they tried following the Ford that Toran Jenkins was driving, but he sped away onto the I-65 North on-ramp.

In an attempt to stop the car, officers turned on their blue lights but said Jenkins took off at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued. An affidavit stated that at one point, Jenkins ran into the back of a silver Ram pickup truck, then continued to flee from authorities.

As the pursuit approached Trinity Lane, officers said Jenkins passed several vehicles along the shoulder, then and hit the concrete median. Jenkins reportedly got out of the Ford and ran away from officials on the interstate’s entrance ramp.

A warrant stated a pursuit on foot ensued for a short time until Jenkins followed commands and laid on the ground. He was taken into custody.

Jenkins is faced with seven charges including leaving the scene of an accident, driving without a license, property theft, and aggravated robbery charges.