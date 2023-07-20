NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old was taken into custody after officers pursued a stolen vehicle in Bordeaux Wednesday night.

On Sunday, Metro officers were alerted to a gray Ram 1500 TRX worth $84,000 that was stolen from Global Motorsports in Brentwood and may be in Davidson County.

While conducting surveillance in Nashville on Thursday, officers believed they located the stolen truck in a parking lot when it sped off at a high rate of speed, according to an affidavit. Metro police reported the truck reached speeds up to 120 mph while attempting to avoid the MNPD helicopter.

According to an arrest warrant, officers followed the vehicle until it stopped on Mexico Drive in Bordeaux where 18-year-old Derril Armstrong fled from the truck. He reportedly ran through multiple yards and attempted to hide under a home before officers found him in a crawl space. Armstrong was ordered to come out but he refused and a K-9 officer “assisted” in taking him into custody.

The K-9 apprehended Armstrong but he continued to resist arrest by holding onto a beam until officers crawled under the home to take him into custody, according to Metro police.

While Armstrong was searched, officers reportedly found a Glock 9mm stolen from Franklin, Kentucky on his person. A second firearm reportedly stolen from Nashville International Airport was found inside the truck.

Officers took Armstrong for medical treatment at Metro General Hospital where he threatened a detective by stating he was going to “kill you and your family” and said multiple times the detective’s kids were going to die, according to an affidavit.

Armstrong was booked into the Metro jail and charged with assaulting an officer, theft of a vehicle, two counts of theft of a firearm and two counts of resisting arrest. His bond was set at $50,000.