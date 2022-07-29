NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old man who was charged with murder in 2019 was arrested early Thursday morning for carjacking.

Police say Brian Thompson is believed to have worked with 17-year-old Danny Clark in an armed carjacking of a 2014 model Chevrolet Camaro at around 2 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Brick Church Pike and Westchester Drive.

Officers in the area saw the car Thursday and followed it to an apartment complex on E. Nocturne Drive. Thompson and Clark got out of the car and ran once they saw officers approaching them.

After separate foot pursuits, both teens were arrested. Police also recovered a pistol and a backpack that had a pistol-carbine converter inside of it.

Brian Thompson (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Danny Clark (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Recovered items (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Clark was charged at juvenile detention with aggravated robbery, evading arrest and unlawful gun possession.

Thompson was charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest; he is currently being held on a $102,500 bond.

Thompson was also arrested in October 2019 for a shooting in the 1400 block of Rosedale Avenue in East Nashville that claimed the life of 18-year-old Samuel Calvert.

Police say that case is still pending in Juvenile Court as an issue over his competency is still being worked on.

Thompson was also arrested in December 2018 after he robbed a woman at gunpoint in a parking lot on Thompson Lane.