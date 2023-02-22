NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenage boy is facing a felony charge after being accused of calling in a bomb threat against a church in Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division charged the 15-year-old boy with making a false report of an emergency.

Authorities said the threat was made over the phone on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to a Park Avenue church near the teen’s home. However, when officers searched the church, they did not find any explosives.

The teenager reportedly told investigators he was making prank calls.

“Threats to special events, schools and businesses are taken very seriously by the MNPD,” the police department said in a statement on Wednesday, Feb. 22. “Those responsible, once identified, will be prosecuted.”