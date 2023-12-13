NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ten days after a shooting took place at a Clarksville Pike gas station, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced a teenager had been charged with criminal homicide.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the Kwik Sak parking lot in the 4100 block of Clarksville Pike on Sunday, Dec. 3, but the victim — identified as 34-year-old Bryan Thompson — didn’t die from his injuries until Monday, Dec. 11.

Authorities said the investigation shows that 16-year-old Thomas Battle drove to the convenience store in a stolen car, which belonged to Thompson’s brother, and then Thompson arrived at the market in his Jeep and parked next to the car.

Battle and Thompson got into an argument and they both ended up firing guns, which resulted in Thompson’s “non-survivable” gunshot wound to his head, police said.

Thomas Battle (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, officials said Specialized Investigations Division detectives charged Battle with criminal homicide in connection with the deadly shooting. Battle and his mother reportedly went to police headquarters the night before so the teen could surrender.

After Battle was interviewed, authorities said they conducted a consent search of his bedroom, where they recovered a 9mm semi-automatic pistol loaded with 18 rounds from a shoebox.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Battle is still being held at juvenile detention, according to police.