NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old man was charged with firing a gun toward his Bellevue neighbor’s home Wednesday.

Officers were called to a home in the 8000 block of Poplar Creek Road Wednesday evening after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

Kyle Peebles (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A family told Metro police they were outside playing basketball when several rounds were fired into their driveway. No one was injured.

Officers heard more gunshots and determined the bullets were coming from north of the house where 19-year-old Kyle Peebles firing at paper targets from a home on McCrory Lane, according to arrest documents.

Metro police reported Peebles admitted to not knowing what was located behind the targets.

According to arrest documents, officers noted Peebles was firing from an elevated position through a thinly wooded area toward the home on Poplar Creek Road.

Peebles was booked into the Metro jail and charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment and drinking under the age of 21.