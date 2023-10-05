NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager was charged with felony vandalism after he reportedly rammed his vehicle into a gate at the Nashville International Airport.

Officers were called to a gate on Hangar Lane near an airfield early Wednesday morning.

According to arrest documents, officers found an abandoned black Nissan Altima, which had been driven into the gate that leads to an airfield. Multiple open cans of alcohol were reportedly found throughout the vehicle.

The airfield was then closed while officers worked to determine if a breach of the airfield had occurred.

Investigators soon found a man inside one of Signature Aviation’s private hangars, according to court documents. He was identified as 19-year-old Felipe Alonzo Perez.

Officers then viewed surveillance footage that showed Perez arrive at the gate around 1:45 a.m. and drive into the barrier at least four times within a few minutes, according to an arrest warrant. A passenger inside the vehicle was seen jumping out of the car and running toward the airfield before Perez then also got out of the car and ran toward the airfields.

During questioning at the precinct, Perez reportedly admitted through a translator he drank four alcoholic beverages before driving his nephew to get some of his belongings from where he worked.

The estimated cost of repairs to the gate is $30,000. It is not known if the other person who ran toward the airfield was taken into custody.

Perez was booked into the Metro jail and charged with vandalism of more than $10,000, driving under the influence, drinking while under 21, driving on a suspended license, leaving the scene of a crash, evading arrest and breaching airport/aircraft security. His bond was set at $25,000.