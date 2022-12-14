NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 14-year-old was charged after he reportedly stole a vehicle in Antioch with a child inside, left the boy on the side of the road and was taken into custody after a pursuit.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Hamilton Crossings.

Metro police reported the mother left the vehicle running with her 4-year-old in the backseat. The suspect removed the child, placed him on the sidewalk and got into the vehicle and drove away, according to authorities.

Detectives then contacted the vehicle’s tracking service to locate the vehicle as it drove to a gas station located on Bell Road near Cane Ridge Road before it traveled to a nearby motel.

Metro police’s helicopter was called in to track the stolen vehicle and detectives moved in to make an arrest but the vehicle drove through an adjacent parking lot before officers could stop it with spike strips, according to officials.

The tracking service was able to shut down the vehicle and the suspect ran away before he was taken into custody and charged with carjacking.

Metro police reported the suspect admitted to taking the vehicle and removing the child.