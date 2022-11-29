NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hillwood High School student has been charged after reportedly bringing a loaded pistol to school.

According to Metro police, a 10th-grader was walking in the hallway at Hillwood High School and upset, stating that she had a weapon and would shoot up the school.

She was taken to an office where school personnel searched her backpack and recovered a 9mm pistol with 12 rounds in the magazine.

It was the 16-year-old student’s first day at Hillwood, according to a release issued by Metro police.