NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 16-year-old has been taken into custody and charged with shooting a man to death at an apartment complex near Nashville International Airport.

The shooting happened on June 29 at the Crestview Apartments complex in the 1000 block of Thompson Place, off Murfreesboro Pike, around 10 p.m.

Metro police reported the still unidentified 55-year-old victim was found by an Uber driver. The victim, who appears to be of Hispanic descent, suffered a single gunshot wound before he was found laying in the parking lot.

David Guerra-Guzman (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Detectives arrested 16-year-old David Guerra-Guzman Thursday night. Another 16-year-old is charged with evidence tampering in this case, according to Metro police.

The motive remains unclear. The Medical Examiner’s Office is continuing to work to identify the victim.