NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen has been charged in connection with two murders that happened in Nashville this summer.

Metro police said 19-year-old Jamonte Wellington is being charged with two counts of criminal homicide for a July 4 shooting in the 1600 block of Lebanon Pike that killed Angel Troche, 23, and an Aug. 3 shooting on Peach Creek Crescent that killed Jose Rivera-Garcia, 35.

Troche was killed during an argument over a stolen gun, while Rivera-Garcia was killed during an attempted robbery, according to investigators.

Police said ballistic science led to Wellington being identified as the suspect. He was arrested Wednesday on University Court and admitted to being involved in the murders as detectives interviewed him.

Authorities also said Wellington is charged with felony aggravated assault for shooting at a man on Lake Chateau Drive in Hermitage on Sunday, June 11.

The man reportedly saw a Dodge Challenger doing burnouts in a parking area and parked his car in the Challenger’s way while he used his phone to record what the Challenger was doing. The driver of the Challenger then maneuvered around the victim and stopped to pick up Wellington, who reportedly then fired at least three shots at the man.

No one was injured in that incident.