NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 16-year-old faces multiple charges, including attempted criminal homicide, following a gas station shooting last week.

According to Metro Nashville Police, the teen allegedly shot and critically injured a 25-year-old woman at a gas station on South Hamilton Road Monday, Sept. 5.

Violent Crimes detectives were able to determine a pre-planned physical altercation between the victim and another woman started prior to the gunfire. The 16-year-old allegedly fired multiple shots during the fight.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital before she was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. She is expected to survive, according to MNPD.

The teenager was charged in juvenile court Friday with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and juvenile handgun possession.