NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teen and two men have been charged after a shootout in South Nashville Thursday night.

According to police, it happened around 8:44 p.m. near Charles E. Davis Boulevard and Lafayette Avenue. Police said the shooting started inside, then moved outside, and involved multiple people. Officers said a 13-year-old boy was shot during the incident.

A warrant said multiple neighbors called in to say their homes and vehicles were damaged. Officers on the scene said shell casings were found.

Based on surveillance footage in the area, police determined Alhagie Camara, 21, Ronald Tibbs, 21, and Dartanyan Loney, 19, were among those who discharged a handgun.

Loney is now faced with two charges including reckless endangerment. Tibbs is faced with four charges, and Camara was charged with two offenses.

Police said Camara is a convicted felon from a 2019 Rutherford County case for evading arrest with a risk of death.

It is unclear the condition of the teen boy that was shot.