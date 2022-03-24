NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teen was charged Wednesday after police said he fired recklessly fired a gun near a South Nashville neighborhood.

According to a warrant, the shooting happened Feb. 13, around 2:50 p.m. near Charles E. Davis Boulevard. Officers said they reviewed surveillance footage that showed a shootout, then one person fell to the ground, and a group of suspects fled on foot.

Police said Alfonzo Jones, 18, and the other person then walked into a residence, came out, and Jones was seen firing a handgun in the suspects’ direction as they fled.

Jones was charged with reckless endangerment.