NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 17-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday night after she reportedly shot at another woman during a fight outside an Antioch bar in August.

Metro police said the incident happened on Aug. 31 outside TNT’s Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road. The victim was reportedly hit in the cheek and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the teen was found sitting in a Dodge Challenger at a Shell gas station, located in the 1100 block of Bell Road, and was taken into custody after trying to run from the car. A loaded handgun fell to the ground as she tried to run away.

Officers searched the car and found white powder, pills and $8,000 cash.

During an interview, the teen admitted to her involvement in the shooting. She is charged in Juvenile Court with attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, felony drug possession, juvenile handgun possession and gun possession during the commission of a felony, according to police.