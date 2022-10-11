NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen is being charged with vehicular assault and reckless endangerment after his passenger was seriously injured in a crash Monday night.

According to Metro police, at around 8:30 p.m. 18-year-old Manuel Rayo-Navarro was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck west on Binkley Drive at a high rate of speed when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Binkley Drive and Danby Drive, crashing into a Honda CRV.

Gabriel Rayo-Brown, 21, who was riding in the bed of the pickup truck, was thrown from the truck on impact and remains hospitalized. The driver of the Honda was wearing his seatbelt and refused medical attention at the scene, according to police.

Manuel Rayo-Navarro (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to an affidavit, officers noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the truck and also found two unidentified pills in a backpack that was thrown from the truck after the crash. Officers also took a blood sample from Rayo-Navarro for alcohol/drug analysis.