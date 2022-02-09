NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One teen is now in custody after multiple shots were fired at an apartment in East Nashville last Friday.

According to an arrest warrant, detectives were conducting undercover surveillance on a stolen maroon Honda Accord around the Nashville area on February 4th. Detectives say the stolen Accord drove to the Cayce Homes area where two occupants got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and opened fire toward an apartment unit.

Police said multiple bullets struck the apartment where four people were inside. Those inside the unit were not injured, according to the warrant.

Officers stated they were able to stop the stolen vehicle, and all suspects were taken into custody, including 18-year-old Jahnacya Brown who was the back seat passenger of the vehicle.

Metro police were also able to recover three firearms that were thrown from the vehicle just before the suspects’ arrest.

Brown is now faced with four aggravated assault charges. She is being held in the Metro jail on a $40,000 bond.