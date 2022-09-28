NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities arrested a 16-year-old student in Nashville accused of carrying a loaded gun onto the Pearl Cohn High School campus as he got off his bus Wednesday morning.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, a school resource officer discovered the 11th grader threatened to bring his gun to his bus stop on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Then, a search of the student’s backpack on Wednesday, Sept. 28 led to the discovery of a 380-caliber handgun with two bullets in the magazine, police said.

Officials reported that the 16-year-old was charged in juvenile court for carrying a weapon on school property, as well as juvenile handgun possession.