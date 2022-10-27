NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen was arrested Wednesday night for his alleged involvement in a carjacking at an apartment complex on Swiss Avenue.

Metro police said the victim was in a Nissan Altima in a parking lot at the Swiss View Apartments Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. when three suspects, described as young men, pulled him from the car and pistol whipped him before driving off in the Altima.

The Altima was found parked on Bayview Drive Wednesday and police saw 17-year-old Jeremiah Greene get into the car and drive off. Officers stopped him on Harbor Lights Drive near Bell Road and took him into custody, according to police.

Greene is charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery.

Police are working to identify the other two suspects.