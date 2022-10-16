NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police were called out to East Nashville and a teenager was sent to the hospital Sunday night following a report of a shooting.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department dispatch, a call came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 about the incident in the 600 block of S. 6th Street.

Dispatch confirmed a 15-year-old was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition at this time.

No additional information has been released about the shooting as of this writing.