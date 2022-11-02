NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager was taken into custody Tuesday night after being accused of carjacking a pizza delivery man outside of a Nashville apartment.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident took place in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Park.

Officers said they quickly responded to the carjacking and got a description of the vehicle — a silver Nissan Rogue with an Alabama license plate. Then, detectives tracked down the SUV as it was leaving a Dickerson Pike gas station.

Police reported that a 15-year-old boy was stopped and arrested in connection with the incident.

Officials said a handgun was recovered from the Nissan while items taken from the pizza delivery man were found inside the teenager’s pocket.

According to authorities, the boy was positively identified as the suspect and charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery.