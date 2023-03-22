NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen was arrested for his role in a robbery and sexual assault that happened inside a restroom at Rose Park on Edgehill Avenue on October 25, 2022.

According to Metro police, a 25-year-old man said a teen wearing a white hoodie followed him into the restroom, pulled out a gun, and demanded that he empty his pockets before sexually assaulting him.

Over the course of the investigation, officers developed Kijuan Wilson, 18, as a suspect, but detectives did not have enough evidence to make an arrest, according to investigators.

Stolen gun (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

However, police said Wilson was arrested in January in connection with an unrelated case and charged with vehicle theft, contributing to the delinquency of minors, and evading arrest. Investigators took a DNA sample and matched it with the DNA recovered from the victim Wilson allegedly sexually assaulted back in October.

On Tuesday, officers found Wilson riding in a vehicle and followed him to his home on Brickdale Lane where they took him into custody. At the time of his arrest, he was free on bond from the January arrest, officials said.

According to police, officers searched the vehicle and a Glock semi-automatic pistol under his seat. The gun, which was loaded with 32 rounds from an extended magazine, was reported stolen in a vehicle burglary on Westfield Drive in December 2021.

In connection with the robbery and sexual assault, Wilson faces charges of aggravated rape, aggravated robbery, and aggravated kidnapping. Because he was 17 years old at the time of the incident, the charges have been filed in Juvenile Court.