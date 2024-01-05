NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen has been arrested in connection with a deadly December shooting in East Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 20-year-old Mack Lewis Page was found dead shortly before 10 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2023, behind the wheel of a silver Hyundai Santa Fe in the 2600 block of Pennington Avenue.

Authorities initially said they believed the shooting took place outside an abandoned duplex the night before the body was found, adding that Page drove a short distance before the vehicle stopped on the side of the road.

On Friday, Jan. 5, police announced 19-year-old Jamerius Rhodes was arrested in connection with Page’s death.

Rhodes and Page had reportedly been texting about meeting up around the time of the shooting. Robbery also appears to be a potential motive, according to investigators.

Rhodes is currently facing a criminal homicide charge.