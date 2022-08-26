NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen is back behind bars for the third time in two months.

Metro police say Calvin Howse Jr., 18, is jailed on 14 new criminal charges that include aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony gun possession and assault against police officers.

On Thursday afternoon, officers arrested Howse after identifying him as a suspect in an Aug. 14 carjacking where a Dodge Charger was taken from the Minerva nightclub on Buchanan Street. The car was recovered the following day on South 8th Street. Surveillance cameras in the area showed Howse as the driver of the car. Officers also checked GPS coordinates from the court-ordered ankle monitor Howse was wearing because of his recent prior arrests; the coordinates showed he was at the scene at the time of the carjacking.

Also on Thursday, Howse was driving a Kia Optima that was stolen from Crouch Drive on the same day as the carjacking. Detectives and a MNPD helicopter followed the car to Skyview Apartments on Susannah Court. Howse bailed from the car when he saw the officers and was found shortly after, sitting in the breezeway of one of the apartment buildings.

A loaded semi-automatic pistol was found in his chair. Howse also had heroin and ecstasy with him and started spitting on police officers as he was being taken to jail, according to police.

Just before officers found Howse in the Kia, three people tried to steal a car on North 7th Street and fired a shot when the owner tried to stop them. The victim identified Howse as a suspect who participated in the crime, which was also confirmed by the GPS coordinates from the ankle monitor, investigators said.

Howse is being held in lieu of a $300,000 bond.

He was free on bond and on an ankle monitor stemming from his arrest on June 27 on charges of vehicle theft, felony marijuana possession, felony gun possession and driving on a suspended license. He was also charged with auto burglary on July 11, along with gun theft and evading arrested on July 15.

According to police, two other people involved in the crime on North 7th Street, identified as 19-year-old Tywan Lyons and a 17-year-old, were also arrested at Skyview Apartments. They arrived at the apartment complex in a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was stolen a short time earlier from North 7th Street.

Lyons is charged with auto burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, gun theft, auto theft and joyriding. He is jailed in lieu of a $118,000 bond.

The 17-year-old is charged with evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle theft and resisting a police stop.