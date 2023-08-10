NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen was arrested Thursday for shooting a woman withdrawing money at a Bank of America ATM on Murfreesboro Pike.

Metro police said 18-year-old Roy Davis of Antioch walked up to the 32-year-old woman’s driver side window as she was retrieving cash from the machine, pointed a gun at her, and shot her once in the left shoulder.

The victim told police Davis did not ask or demand anything from her before shooting her. Davis ran from the scene after the shooting, according to investigators.

Authorities said the victim drove across the street to a nearby business where she called police. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives reportedly investigated calls for service in the area which lead them to Davis’ home on Bell Road.

Police said they found Davis at his home and he was wearing clothes that matched the suspect’s description. He admitted to shooting the woman and has been charged with aggravated assault.

Davis is currently being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.