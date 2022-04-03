NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen has been arrested for shooting at three people in the parking lot of a Bellevue apartment complex.

An arrest affidavit says on Saturday just after 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to Forest Park Apartments in the 6900 block of Highway 70 South after receiving a call for a shooting from Rodauris Crowell, one of the victims.

When officers arrived on scene, Crowell told them that he and two others were sitting in the parking lot on the bed of his pickup truck when a silver sedan pulled up at the end of their street and fired two to three shots at them.

Crowell said he returned fire with one of the other two people he was with, using semi-automatic firearms as a form of self defense.

The silver sedan then fled the scene. The person who returned fire with Crowell was shot in the leg from one of the initial shots. Officers examined him and found a bullet graze mark on the back side of his right leg.

Just before 6 p.m. the suspect’s mother called Nashville dispatch to report that her vehicle had been “shot up” and to request officers to meet her at the Mapco located in the 600 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. Officers arrived and spoke to the suspect’s mother and stepfather. Police later determined the mother’s vehicle was the one used during the shooting nearly an hour earlier.

Shortly after officers arrived on scene, the suspect’s stepfather picked the suspect up from their home and drove him to the Mapco. Officers interviewed the suspect, identified as Kejuan Johnson, and at first he said he got shot at and drove away from the scene, denying he ever fired a weapon.

Eventually, Johnson admitted he shot a gun from inside the car. However, he told police he was not the one who fired the first shot.

After collecting evidence and conducting interviews, officers determined Johnson was the one who shot first at the three victims. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.