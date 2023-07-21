NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has been taken into custody more than a week after a young woman was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in South Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting was reported just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 in the 900 block of Winthorne Drive.

Authorities said 21-year-old Genesis Garcia found with a single gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a Honda Accord. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe Garcia was shot during an attempted carjacking

On Friday, July 21, officials announced Homicide Unit detectives had arrested 15-year-old Pablo Santos for Garcia’s murder.

According to police, Santos was not only identified as one of the suspects in the deadly shooting, but he also implicated himself when detectives interviewed him.

Authorities said Santos has been charged with criminal homicide in juvenile court.

No additional information has been released about the ongoing investigation into Garcia’s death.