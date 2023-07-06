NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting that happened at a Buena Vista Pike apartment complex on the Fourth of July.

Metro police said 16-year-old Jaden Wright is believed to have been one of the seven shooters who opened fire on 27-year-old Christopher Harris in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike.

Wright was arrested early Wednesday morning at the intersection of 6th Avenue North and Commerce Street. Officers approached him for being out past curfew and noticed he was carrying a backpack. Inside the backpack was a nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, according to investigators.

Jaden Wright (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said Wright tried to run away once officers found the gun, but was quickly taken into custody.

When Wright was arrested, he reportedly was wearing the same clothing as one of the shooters at the apartment complex, while investigators said surveillance video from the crime scene shows Wright to be one of the shooters.

Police are still trying to identify the other six alleged shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.