NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the fourth time this year, a teenager was taken into custody for driving a stolen vehicle, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said they found the 16-year-old driving a Hyundai Sonata at a high rate of speed in North Nashville on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The Hyundai reportedly had a temporary tag registered to a Toyota Avalon.

As officers initiated a traffic stop, the teen allegedly fled in the Hyundai. A Metro police aviation unit followed the car to Judd Drive, where the 16-year-old ran off, but he was quickly taken into custody, officials said.

According to police, the Hyundai was stolen from Clarksville earlier this month. A Toyota Camry, which was also reported stolen, was recovered nearby.

The teenager was charged with vehicle theft, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving without a license, and possession of burglary tools, authorities said.