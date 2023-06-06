NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New details are being released after a man was taken into custody after he attempted to run away from a crash on Interstate 24 Monday morning in the Joelton area.

The crash was reported on Monday, June 5, around 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near Whites Creek Pike.

According to an arrest report, several bystanders told officers they saw a suspect flee the scene after his vehicle crashed and overturned.

Metro police reported they found 19-year-old Dillon Murphy trying to hide under a nearby bridge and suffering from visible injuries that were sustained in the crash.

Officers said the 19-year-old had about 43 grams of weed in his possession, and a Honda key that matched the crashed vehicle.

According to an arrest affidavit, Murphy admitted to officers that he was on his phone while driving.

As a tow truck driver inspected the vehicle, they noticed that it had been painted over and the VIN number was covered.

The tow truck driver alerted authorities and investigators learned that the vehicle had been stolen out of Nebraska.

Murphy was booked on a total of 10 charges, including felony theft of a vehicle. He remains in the Metro Jail on a $24,500 bond.