ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old was charged with aggravated assault after he was accused of stabbing a man during an argument in Antioch.

According to an arrest report, the victim and suspect are relatives. Metro police responded to an apartment in the 700 block of Bell Road on Dec. 6 for a reported assault.

Officers were told the victim and suspect, later identified as Manuel Rayo-Navarro, 18, got into an argument and the suspect and his girlfriend were asked to leave the victim’s apartment. The victim said that during the argument, Rayo-Navarro left but returned, grabbed a drywall hand saw/knife and assaulted him.

Metro police reported the victim had a large laceration on his head behind his left ear as well as defensive wounds to his chest and arm.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for serious injuries. Officers found the hand saw/knife when they executed a search warrant at the property.

Rayo-Navarro was charged with felony aggravated assault and felony vandalism. He was booked into the Metro jail on Sunday with a bond of $75,000.