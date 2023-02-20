NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Is your favorite stuffed animal due for his annual checkup? If so, you can bring him down to the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere for the yearly Teddy Bear Clinic, presented by Swuager and Suiter Pediatrict Dentistry at the HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center early next month.

The clinic will be held March 4 and 5, and children can bring their favorite teddy bear or stuffed animal friend to be seen by Nashville Zoo veterinary staff. The Veterinary Department will be on call to perform routine checkups on your child’s stuffed animal during the walk-through experience.

Stuffed animals will receive a certificate of Beary Good Health, and children will receive hands-on learning experiences, take part in a photo booth and more.

(Courtesy Nashville Zoo)

The event runs from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, with the last appointment at 3:15 p.m.

To reserve your spot, parents can purchase their child a $5 ticket in addition to the cost of a trip to the Zoo. The Teddy Bear Clinic is not included with Zoo admission. Event registration is required for all guests, including Zoo members.

The Zoo recommends purchasing Zoo tickets no less than 30 minutes prior to your Teddy Bear Clinic reservation to ensure you have plenty of time to walk to the Veterinary Center.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the event, click here.