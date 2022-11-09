NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teacher’s assistant at Murrell School has been charged with marijuana possession after marijuana was discovered in his lunch bag.

Police said a student at the school had been placed in a teacher’s lounge to calm down. The student then reportedly pulled faculty members’ belongings out of lockers and began throwing them around the room.

When he calmed down, authorities discovered a mason jar containing 45.3 grams of marijuana divided into three baggies inside a lunch bag belonging to 28-year-old Jimmy Reed.

Reed was arrested without incident, according to police.