ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is giving an update on their years-long effort to widen Nolensville Road between Davidson and Williamson counties Monday night.

The 4.4 mile stretch has experienced rapid growth and TDOT said the road can’t keep up with it, so, they’re working to widen it from two lanes to five by the summer of 2027.

In 2023, TDOT said Nolensville Road saw daily traffic of about 20,457 vehicles per day and is expected to reach about 35,994 vehicles per day in 2043.

The project runs from from Old Hickory Boulevard to Burkitt Road. According to TDOT, the proposed improvements are intended to address congestion, improve safety, and accommodate growth.

Elements include adding right turn lanes, center turn lanes, bike lanes, signals, and lighting.

Since 2021, the owners of Happy Place Market & Mercantile have run their small business on Nolensville Road.

They said it’s challenging to navigate entering and exiting the parking lot and they’ve witnessed traffic accidents outside of their strip mall location.

“We’re happy with them widening it,” said co-owner Barbara Joyce. “We do see some people struggling, especially making left turns out of any of the parking lots that don’t have traffic lights, including ours.”

“Especially around 5 o’clock when we leave, it’s almost impossible,” said co-owner Carol Morris. “I think it will even increase our business.”

Joyce and Morris did note some concerns about how construction will unfold and whether it will impact access to their storefront.

TDOT is expected to meet with, present to, and hear from the community tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at May Werthan Shane Elementary School.